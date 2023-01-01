Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Honda Civic

12,800 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,800KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F58PH101384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic Brake Distribution
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Exterior

Acoustic windshield

Additional Features

Led Headlights
USB Ports
ECON mode button
Traffic sign recognition
Proximity Keyless Entry
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Eco Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation System
Road Departure Mitigation Braking System
7" Color TFT Meter Display

