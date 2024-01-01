Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Honda Civic

5,480 KM

Details Description Features

$35,890

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2023 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,480KM
VIN 19XFL1H83PE401786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

USB port
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Drive Mode Select
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12-speakers
9" touchscreen
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Agile Handling Assist
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start

2023 Honda Civic