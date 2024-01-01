$33,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2023 Honda Civic
Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,080KM
VIN 2HGFE1F94PH002512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,080 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation, 9" Touchscreen , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:
Navigation
9" Touchscreen
Bluetooth
Sports Mode
Forward Collision Warning System
Hill Start Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38279
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Lane Keep Assist
Forward collision warning system
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
ECON mode button
Collision Mitigation System
SPORTS MODE
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation System
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Proximity Keyless Entry
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" touchscreen
Low Speed Braking Control
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Eco Assist
10.2" TFT Full Digital Display
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Honda Civic