NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation, 9 Touchscreen , Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:

Navigation
9 Touchscreen
Bluetooth
Sports Mode
Forward Collision Warning System
Hill Start Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38279

13,080 KM

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
13,080KM
VIN 2HGFE1F94PH002512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,080 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation, 9" Touchscreen , Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:

Navigation
9" Touchscreen
Bluetooth
Sports Mode
Forward Collision Warning System
Hill Start Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38279

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Lane Keep Assist
Forward collision warning system

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Front & Rear Parking Sensors
ECON mode button
Collision Mitigation System
SPORTS MODE
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation System
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Proximity Keyless Entry
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" touchscreen
Low Speed Braking Control
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Eco Assist
10.2" TFT Full Digital Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

