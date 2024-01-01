$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Honda Civic
Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2023 Honda Civic
Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,632KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 19XFL1H84PE402266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,632 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Proximity Key Entry System w/ Pushbutton Start , Wireless Charging , Sport Mode and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Pushbutton Start
Wireless Charging
Sport Mode
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Dual-Zone A/C
Road Departure Mitigation System
Traffic Sign Recognition
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39373
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Proximity Key Entry System w/ Pushbutton Start , Wireless Charging , Sport Mode and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Pushbutton Start
Wireless Charging
Sport Mode
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Dual-Zone A/C
Road Departure Mitigation System
Traffic Sign Recognition
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39373
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Safety
Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition
Traffic jam assist
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Mechanical
ECO Assist System
Additional Features
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
USB Ports
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Straight Driving Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
LED turn signal indicators
10.2" colour TFT full digital driver meter display
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
Low Speed Braking Control
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Agile Handling Assist
9" Touchscreen Display
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Brake Hold
LED Fog Lights
Honda Link Assist Automatic Emergency Response System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 115,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 37,432 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav 71,500 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Honda Civic