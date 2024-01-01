Menu
2023 Honda Civic

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Rearview Camera , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:

Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera
Push Button Start
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
12V Outlets
Power Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41667

$28,590 + tax & licensing

60,590 KM

Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location: Clutch, 223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5, 647-559-3297

VIN 2HGFE2F57PH108889

Exterior Colour White
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Mileage 60,590 KM

Vehicle Features:

Interior:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm:
Bluetooth

Mechanical:
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort:
Dual Zone A/C

Windows:
POWER MOONROOF

Safety:
Rearview Camera

Additional Features:
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Recognition System
12V Outlets
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Forward Vehicle Detection

2023 Honda Civic

60,590 KM

$28,590

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

12032128

2023 Honda Civic

Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,590KM
VIN 2HGFE2F57PH108889

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,590 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Rearview Camera , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:

Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera
Push Button Start
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
12V Outlets
Power Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41667

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Recognition System
12V Outlets
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Forward Vehicle Detection

2023 Honda Civic