2023 Honda Civic Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , USB Port , Keyless Entry and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:

Power Moonroof
USB Port
Keyless Entry
Electronic Parking Brake
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Start/Stop
Paddle Shifters
Lane Assist

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41723

2023 Honda Civic

36,000 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12041638

2023 Honda Civic

Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,000KM
VIN 2HGFE2F50PH112301

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , USB Port , Keyless Entry and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:

Power Moonroof
USB Port
Keyless Entry
Electronic Parking Brake
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Start/Stop
Paddle Shifters
Lane Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41723

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Dual Zone A/C

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Auto Headlights

USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

