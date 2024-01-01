$29,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2023 Honda Civic
Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,000KM
VIN 2HGFE2F50PH112301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , USB Port , Keyless Entry and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic include:
Power Moonroof
USB Port
Keyless Entry
Electronic Parking Brake
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Start/Stop
Paddle Shifters
Lane Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41723
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Side Mirrors
