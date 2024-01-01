Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Honda CR-V

39,390 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

2023 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,390KM
VIN 2HKRS3H25PH000257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

USB port
Dual-Zone A/C
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2023 Honda CR-V