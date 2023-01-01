Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Honda HR-V

43,015 KM

Details Description Features

$35,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI AWD

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10701855
  2. 10701855
  3. 10701855
  4. 10701855
  5. 10701855
  6. 10701855
  7. 10701855
  8. 10701855
  9. 10701855
  10. 10701855
  11. 10701855
  12. 10701855
  13. 10701855
  14. 10701855
  15. 10701855
  16. 10701855
  17. 10701855
  18. 10701855
  19. 10701855
  20. 10701855
  21. 10701855
  22. 10701855
  23. 10701855
  24. 10701855
  25. 10701855
  26. 10701855
  27. 10701855
  28. 10701855
  29. 10701855
  30. 10701855
  31. 10701855
  32. 10701855
  33. 10701855
  34. 10701855
  35. 10701855
  36. 10701855
  37. 10701855
  38. 10701855
  39. 10701855
  40. 10701855
  41. 10701855
  42. 10701855
  43. 10701855
  44. 10701855
  45. 10701855
  46. 10701855
  47. 10701855
  48. 10701855
  49. 10701855
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,690

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,015KM
Used
VIN 3CZRZ2H7XPM100442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23744
  • Mileage 43,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats
60/40 rear split seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Assist
USB Ports
ECON mode button
Road Departure Mitigation System
Front & Rear Park Sensors
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Proximity Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" touchscreen
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
7" TFT Information Display
Ecos Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 15,394 KM $30,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 93,092 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Dual Zone A/C 139,252 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,690

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Honda HR-V