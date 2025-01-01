$25,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Honda HR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2023 Honda HR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,293KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3CZRZ2H30PM106635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,293 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Blind Spot Information System, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Honda HR-V include:
A/C
Blind Spot Information System
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44368
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Blind Spot Information System, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Honda HR-V include:
A/C
Blind Spot Information System
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44368
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Reverse Cam, A/C 26,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 73,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Appel CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 45,000 KM $35,390 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Honda HR-V