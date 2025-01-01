Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Blind Spot Information System, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Honda HR-V include:

A/C
Blind Spot Information System
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44368

2023 Honda HR-V

76,293 KM

$25,590

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

12165849

2023 Honda HR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,293KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H30PM106635

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,293 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Blind Spot Information System, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Honda HR-V include:

A/C
Blind Spot Information System
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44368

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Honda HR-V