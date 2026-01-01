2023 Honda Passport

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Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Rear Seat Reminder<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Ambient Lighting<br>AM/FM Stereo<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 112372

2023 Honda Passport

98,588 KM

Details Description Features

$33,190

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda Passport

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14302034

2023 Honda Passport

SPORT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,190

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,588KM
VIN 5FNYF8H23PB500560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Ambient Lighting
AM/FM Stereo

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 112372

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$33,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Honda Passport