2023 Hyundai Elantra

13,249 KM

Details Description Features

$40,590

+ tax & licensing
$40,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N-Line w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N-Line w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,590

+ taxes & licensing

13,249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272561
  • Stock #: 20538
  • VIN: KMHLW4AK7PU009425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20538
  • Mileage 13,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Power Driver Seat
60/40 rear split seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Premium Sound System
8 speakers

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

HEATED MIRROR
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Safe Exit Warning
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
10.25" Instrument Cluster Display
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
10.25" Touchscreen
Auto Defogging Windshield System
Black Interior Headliner
NLine Badging
N Line Sports Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

