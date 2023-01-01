2023 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 2 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10272561

10272561 Stock #: 20538

20538 VIN: KMHLW4AK7PU009425

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 20538

Mileage 13,249 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel WIRELESS CHARGING Seating Power Driver Seat 60/40 rear split seat Comfort Dual Zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Bose Premium Sound System 8 speakers Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist Additional Features HEATED MIRROR Led Headlights USB Ports Proximity Keyless Entry Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Driver Attention Warning Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Highway Driving Assist Safe Exit Warning Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist 10.25" Touchscreen Auto Defogging Windshield System Black Interior Headliner NLine Badging N Line Sports Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.