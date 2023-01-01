Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra

20,393 KM

Details Description Features

$29,890

+ tax & licensing
$29,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,890

+ taxes & licensing

20,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10415919
  • Stock #: 21459
  • VIN: KMHLM4AGXPU399017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21459
  • Mileage 20,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4 Speakers

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lane Following Assist

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Hands Free Trunk
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
4.2" TFT Instrument Cluster Display
Safe Exit

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

