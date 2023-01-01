Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai Elantra

29,955 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10482759
  2. 10482759
  3. 10482759
  4. 10482759
  5. 10482759
  6. 10482759
  7. 10482759
  8. 10482759
  9. 10482759
  10. 10482759
  11. 10482759
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,955KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482759
  • Stock #: 22023
  • VIN: KMHLN4AGXPU378911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
10.25" touch screen display
Hands Free Trunk Release
Push Button & Remote Start
10.25" Full Digital Cluster Display
Defogging Windshield System
Solar Front and Rear Glass
Bose Premium Audio w/ 8 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 33,000 KM
$27,590 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX w/...
 22,443 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue T...
 57,211 KM
$24,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory