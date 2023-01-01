2023 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 9 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10482759

10482759 Stock #: 22023

22023 VIN: KMHLN4AGXPU378911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 29,955 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Blind Spot Assist WIRELESS CHARGING PAD Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone A/C Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors USB Ports Proximity Keyless Entry Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Highway Driving Assist 10.25" touch screen display Hands Free Trunk Release Push Button & Remote Start 10.25" Full Digital Cluster Display Defogging Windshield System Solar Front and Rear Glass Bose Premium Audio w/ 8 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.