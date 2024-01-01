Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

11,038 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,038KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG7PU457293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Hands Free Smart Trunk
4.2" Cluster Display
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 58,500 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 1,572 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 54,098 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra