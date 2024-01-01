Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 10.25 Touchscreen, USB ports and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>10.25 Touchscreen<br>USB ports<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Remote Start<br>Drive Mode Select<br>High Beam Assist<br>Rear Occupant Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35803

2023 Hyundai Elantra

76,914 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,914KM
VIN KMHLN4AG3PU415460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,914 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 10.25" Touchscreen, USB ports and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
10.25" Touchscreen
USB ports
Dual Zone A/C
Remote Start
Drive Mode Select
High Beam Assist
Rear Occupant Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35803

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
10.25" Touchscreen
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Auto Defogging Windshield
10.25" Full Digital Cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 27,039 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, A/C 40,000 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 87,015 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra