Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bose Premium Audio System, USB ports, Hands Free Smart Trunk and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Bose Premium Audio System<br>USB ports<br>Hands Free Smart Trunk<br>Wireless Charging<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Leather Seats<br>Lane Keep Assist<br>Drive Mode Select<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39382

2023 Hyundai Elantra

40,150 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,150KM
VIN KMHLN4AG7PU408060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,150 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bose Premium Audio System, USB ports, Hands Free Smart Trunk and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:

Bose Premium Audio System
USB ports
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Wireless Charging
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Seats
Lane Keep Assist
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39382

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
10.25" Touchscreen
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Auto Defogging Windshield
10.25" Full Digital Cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam 51,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 63,220 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 10,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra