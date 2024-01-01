$24,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,150KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLN4AG7PU408060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,150 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bose Premium Audio System, USB ports, Hands Free Smart Trunk and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:
Bose Premium Audio System
USB ports
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Wireless Charging
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Seats
Lane Keep Assist
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39382
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bose Premium Audio System, USB ports, Hands Free Smart Trunk and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:
Bose Premium Audio System
USB ports
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Wireless Charging
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Seats
Lane Keep Assist
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39382
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
10.25" Touchscreen
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Auto Defogging Windshield
10.25" Full Digital Cluster
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam 51,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 63,220 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 10,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Hyundai Elantra