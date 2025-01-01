$26,690+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,604KM
VIN KMHLN4AG4PU540807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44645
- Mileage 14,604 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Side Mirrors , Bose Premium Audio System , Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:
Power Side Mirrors
Bose Premium Audio System
Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Blind Spot Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Moonroof
USB Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44645
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Forward Safety System
Lane Safety System
Bose Premium Audio System
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Hyundai Elantra