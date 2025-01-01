Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra

38,778 KM

Details Features

$28,290

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12518428

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,290

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,778KM
VIN KMHLN4AJ9PU072410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 52877
  • Mileage 38,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$28,290

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai Elantra