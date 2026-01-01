$21,850+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
LUXURY | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLN4AG0PU601201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC278
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax. Sunroof | Navigation | Bose premium audio | Leather seats | Two-tone interior | 10.25-inch digital cluster | Wireless charging | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Heated seats & steering wheel | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | Backup camera | Bluetooth. 2.0L Smartstream 4-cylinder engine. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available.
The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury with the exclusive Two-Tone Interior offers a sophisticated and elevated cabin experience that rivals luxury sedans. Powered by an efficient 2.0L Smartstream engine and a smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), it provides a refined and fuel-efficient drive. This trim comes fully loaded with a stunning 10.25-inch dual-screen display, premium Bose audio, and high-end safety tech like Highway Driving Assist. With its unique interior styling and sharp "Parametric Dynamics" exterior, it is a standout choice for those who want both style and substance.
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
Call Dealer
416-739-XXXX(click to show)
