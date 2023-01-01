Menu
2023 Hyundai KONA

3,845 KM

Details Description Features

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai KONA

2023 Hyundai KONA

N Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav

2023 Hyundai KONA

N Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

3,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10089282
  • Stock #: 19186
  • VIN: KM8K3CA33PU992322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Navigation
Aux input
USB port
Driver Attention Warning
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
N-Line Badging
10.25" Touch Screen
Forward Collision Avoidance w/ Pedestrian Detection
4.2" Information Cluster Display
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Alert
Metal Sport Paddle Shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

