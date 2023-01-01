Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai KONA

4,107 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA

2023 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10505541
  2. 10505541
  3. 10505541
  4. 10505541
  5. 10505541
  6. 10505541
  7. 10505541
  8. 10505541
  9. 10505541
  10. 10505541
  11. 10505541
  12. 10505541
  13. 10505541
  14. 10505541
  15. 10505541
  16. 10505541
  17. 10505541
  18. 10505541
  19. 10505541
  20. 10505541
  21. 10505541
  22. 10505541
  23. 10505541
  24. 10505541
  25. 10505541
  26. 10505541
  27. 10505541
  28. 10505541
  29. 10505541
  30. 10505541
  31. 10505541
  32. 10505541
  33. 10505541
  34. 10505541
  35. 10505541
  36. 10505541
  37. 10505541
  38. 10505541
  39. 10505541
  40. 10505541
  41. 10505541
  42. 10505541
  43. 10505541
  44. 10505541
  45. 10505541
  46. 10505541
  47. 10505541
  48. 10505541
  49. 10505541
  50. 10505541
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,107KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10505541
  • Stock #: 22248
  • VIN: KM8K2CAB6PU933274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22248
  • Mileage 4,107 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
60/40 Rear Split Seats
4.2" Information Display
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 56,498 KM
$27,890 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Hat...
 33,176 KM
$31,890 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 70,984 KM
$27,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory