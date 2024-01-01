$24,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2023 Hyundai KONA
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,354KM
VIN KM8K22AB1PU968315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,354 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Idle Stop/Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Kona include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Idle Stop/Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Mounted Controls
Lane Keep Assist
Safe Exit Warning
Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33547
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
idle stop/start
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
4.2" Cluster Display
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Steering Wheel Mounted Mounted Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
