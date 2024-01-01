Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Idle Stop/Start and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Kona include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Rearview Camera<br>Idle Stop/Start<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Mounted Controls<br>Lane Keep Assist<br>Safe Exit Warning<br>Remote Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 33547

2023 Hyundai KONA

34,354 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai KONA

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai KONA

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,354KM
VIN KM8K22AB1PU968315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,354 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Idle Stop/Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Kona include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Idle Stop/Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Mounted Controls
Lane Keep Assist
Safe Exit Warning
Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33547

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
idle stop/start
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
4.2" Cluster Display
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Steering Wheel Mounted Mounted Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Explorer Limited w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 85,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Mazda Radar Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Mazda Radar Cruise Control 27,000 KM $36,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Nav 38,000 KM $47,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA