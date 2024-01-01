Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric include:

Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/C
Garage Door Opener
Wireless Charging Pad
Navigation
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39964

2023 Hyundai KONA

48,000 KM

$34,590

+ tax & licensing
11935767

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
48,000KM
VIN KM8K33AG8PU160672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 39964
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric include:

Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/C
Garage Door Opener
Wireless Charging Pad
Navigation
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39964

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Lane Assist
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

Clutch

647-559-3297

