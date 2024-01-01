Menu
Steel Graphite 2023 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy! Navigation / Leather / Heated And Cooled Front And Second Row Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Push Button Start / Power Tail Gate / Back Up Camera / Front And Rear Parking Sensors / Remote Starter / Fog Lights And Much More!

23,045 KM

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

23,045KM
Used
VIN KM8R5DGE7PU616214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Steel Graphite 2023 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy! Navigation / Leather / Heated And Cooled Front And Second Row Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Push Button Start / Power Tail Gate / Back Up Camera / Front And Rear Parking Sensors / Remote Starter / Fog Lights And Much More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

