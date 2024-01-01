Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

40,000 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Surround View Monitor

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Surround View Monitor

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,000KM
VIN KM8R3DGE4PU555250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
12 Speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Auto levelling rear suspension

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist

Seating

Leatherette Seats
Driver memory seats

Additional Features

Rear Automatic Climate Control
Power Front Seats
Power Child Locks
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Proximity Keyless Entry
Smart Power Liftgate
Driver Attention Warning
Surround view monitor
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
4.2" LCD Cluster Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Seat Quiet Mode
Safe Exit Assist
Blind View Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Idle Start/Stop
Auto Defogging Windshield System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Smart One Touch 2nd Row Folding & Sliding Seats
Park Distance Warning - Front & Reverse
Rear Occupant Alert w/ Ultrasonic Sensors
Navigation Based Adaptive Cruise Control
12.3" Touchscreen
Electrochromic Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink
12.3" LCD Instrument Cluster
60/40 Rear 3rd Row Split Seats w/ Power Folding, Unfolding & Reclining

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai PALISADE