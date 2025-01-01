Menu
2023 Hyundai PALISADE

33,929 KM

Details Description Features

13314644

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
33,929KM
VIN KM8R3DGE8PU502342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 79061
  • Mileage 33,929 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation, Power Passenger Seat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Rear View Camera
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Power Passenger Seat
Power Driver Seat
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Premium Sound System
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
360 Camera
Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Front View Camera
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Rear Climate Control
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Driver Attention Alert
Internet Access
Lane Departure Warning
Pedestrian Detection

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 79061

Vehicle Features

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

