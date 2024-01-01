$39,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,402KM
VIN 5NMS5DALXPH542095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,402 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Remote Folding 2nd Row Seats, LED Tail Lights, Auto Defogging Windshield and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe include:
Remote Folding 2nd Row Seats
LED Tail Lights
Auto Defogging Windshield
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Occupant Alert w/ Ultrasonic Sensors
Driver Memory Seat
12.3" Full Digital Cluster Display
Wireless Charging
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36267
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Panoramic Moonroof
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Rear Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Seating
Leatherette Seats
60/40 rear split seat
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
Power Child Locks
Driver Memory Seat
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Trailer Pre Wiring
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Engine idle stop & go
Rear occupant Alert
Safe Exit Assist
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
10.25" Touchscreen
Auto Defogging Windshield
Remote Folding 2nd Row Seats
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Vehicle Hold
Park Distance Warning - Reverse
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
12.3" Full Digital Cluster Display
Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink
Rear Occupant Alert w/ Ultrasonic Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor System w/ Individual Tire Indicator
Hands Free Smart Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe