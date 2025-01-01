Menu
2023, HYUNDAI SANTA FE H-TRAC SEL PREFERRED AWD

Special Financing Price: $29,990 Cash Price: $ 31,990

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

74,000 KM

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

H-TRAC SEL Preferred AWD

13058480

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

H-TRAC SEL Preferred AWD

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,000KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ1PH554687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2023, HYUNDAI SANTA FE H-TRAC SEL PREFERRED AWD

Special Financing Price: $29,990 Cash Price: $ 31,990

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.  To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.   All vehicles can be Certified for an additional  $995.  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  


Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.


Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles.

Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4.  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Chrome bodyside insert
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Tires: P235/60R18 All-Season
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.081 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
comfort
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Drive Mode Select (Sport
380 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire
eco) and paddle shifters

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe