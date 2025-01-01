Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , Push Button Start , SOS Call Assist and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Sonata include:<br> <br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>Push Button Start<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Drive Mode Select<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44868

2023 Hyundai Sonata

24,400 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Sonata

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

12195346

2023 Hyundai Sonata

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,400KM
VIN KMHL44J2XPA268448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44868
  • Mileage 24,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , Push Button Start , SOS Call Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Sonata include:

Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button Start
SOS Call Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Steering Wheel
Touchscreen Display
Heated Front Seats
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44868

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Park Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
Bose Premium Audio System
Forward Safety System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai Sonata