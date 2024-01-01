Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Hyundai Venue

12,880 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,880KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A3XPU221383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Led Headlights
Driver Attention Warning
6 SPEAKER AUDIO
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Forward Collision Avoidance w/ Pedestrian Detection
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
USB & MP3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2023 Hyundai Venue