$19,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai Venue
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Rearview Cam
2023 Hyundai Venue
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,542KM
VIN KMHRC8A33PU246335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 67054
- Mileage 24,542 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Blindspot Sensors
Front Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Attention Alert
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 67054
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Blindspot Sensors
Front Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Attention Alert
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 67054
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Volvo S60 B5 Ultimate Dark Theme w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 27,547 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 50,336 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 118,575 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Hyundai Venue