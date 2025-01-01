Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Blindspot Sensors
Front Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Attention Alert
Rear View Camera

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 67054

2023 Hyundai Venue

24,542 KM

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Rearview Cam

13314620

2023 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,542KM
VIN KMHRC8A33PU246335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 67054
  • Mileage 24,542 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Blindspot Sensors
Front Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Attention Alert
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 67054

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$19,990

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai Venue