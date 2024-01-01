Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , Push Button Start , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L include:<br> <br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>Push Button Start<br>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Blind Spot Alert<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Power Fronts Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40010

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

66,103 KM

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
11939913

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
66,103KM
VIN 1C4RJKBG6P8708999

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,103 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , Push Button Start , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L include:

Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button Start
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Fronts Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40010

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Bluetooth

REAR HEATED SEATS
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning

Parking Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT ALERT
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Park Sense
UCONNECT 5
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Facing Camera
Pedestrian Emergency Braking
Tri Zone A/C
Power Fronts Seats
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera

