$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Forte
EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2023 Kia Forte
EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPF34AD7PE578592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Kia Forte include:
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Electronic Stability Control
8" Display Audio
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32434
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Kia Forte include:
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Electronic Stability Control
8" Display Audio
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32434
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
LED interior lighting
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
SMART KEY
Aux input
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Driver attention alert system
Smart cruise control
Blind Spot Detection System
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Display Audio
Wireless Phone Charger
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C 130,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 75,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 61,374 KM $30,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Kia Forte