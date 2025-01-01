Menu
1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rear View Camera<br>Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Push Button Start<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>GPS Navigation<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 52805

2023 Kia Forte

45,530 KM

$20,790

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Forte

GT-Line w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

12714126

2023 Kia Forte

GT-Line w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,530KM
  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Sunroof

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Climate Control

Push Button Start

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Automatic High Beams

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

2023 Kia Forte