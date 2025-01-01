Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 68218

2023 Kia Forte

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Forte

EX Premium w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12979861

2023 Kia Forte

EX Premium w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,000KM
VIN 3KPF34AD6PE535197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 68218
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 68218

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S w/ Push Button Start, Rearview Cam, Climate Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks S w/ Push Button Start, Rearview Cam, Climate Control 60,000 KM $18,890 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 69,000 KM $20,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 87,400 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Kia Forte