2023 Kia K5
EX | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
2023 Kia K5
EX | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC279
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $24,950 Finance Price: $22,950
Verified CarFax. Panoramic sunroof | Leather seats | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Wireless device charging | Blind spot monitoring | Forward collision avoidance | Lane keep assist | Adaptive cruise control | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | Backup camera | Bluetooth. 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing: Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.————————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2023 Kia K5 EX is a standout mid-size sedan that combines bold, futuristic styling with a premium interior experience. Under the hood, the 1.6L Turbo engine provides a punchy yet efficient drive, perfect for both highway cruising and city streets. The EX trim is loaded with upscale amenities, including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather seats, and a suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies. With its quiet cabin and smooth handling, the K5 offers a sophisticated alternative to the traditional sedan. We have a wide selection of used Kia to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————————————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST & licensing.
- Price includes a $2,000 finance credit applied. Cash price differs.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person.
Vehicle Features
Autorama
