$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Kia Rio
5-Door LX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2023 Kia Rio
5-Door LX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,300KM
VIN 3KPA25AD2PE627703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Drive Mode Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Kia Rio 5-door include:
Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Drive Mode Select
Electronic Stability Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
LED Daytime Running Light
USB Port
Heated Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33613
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill Assist
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
LED Daytime Running Light
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Kia Rio