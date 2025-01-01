Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Android Auto<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>Front Heated Seats<br>12V Outlet<br>Climate Control<br>USB Input<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 79076

2023 Kia Rio

32,000 KM

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats

13193750

2023 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,000KM
VIN 3KPA25AD6PE608961

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 79076
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Climate Control

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

