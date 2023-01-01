Menu
2023 Kia Seltos

16,500 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Kia Seltos

2023 Kia Seltos

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth

2023 Kia Seltos

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525107
  • Stock #: 22360
  • VIN: KNDEU2AA4P7426238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill assist control

Additional Features

SMART KEY
USB port
Lane Assist
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
8" Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Power Output

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

