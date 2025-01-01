$28,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2023 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,390KM
VIN KNDETCA23P7429360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 52095
- Mileage 43,390 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Kia Seltos include:
Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 52095
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Kia Seltos