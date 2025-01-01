$24,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Kia Seltos
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,347KM
VIN KNDEPCAA0P7391808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 75646
- Mileage 60,347 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
2023 Kia Seltos