2023 Kia Seltos

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 75646

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
60,347KM
VIN KNDEPCAA0P7391808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 75646
  • Mileage 60,347 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 75646

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

