$30,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Kia Soul
GT-Line Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2023 Kia Soul
GT-Line Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,313KM
VIN KNDJ53AU1P7857129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,313 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Side Mirrors , Power Moonroof , SOS Call Support and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Kia Soul include:
Power Side Mirrors
Power Moonroof
SOS Call Support
Highway Driving Assist
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Heated Rear Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41148
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Park Assist
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
SOS Call Support
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Safety Assistant
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Kia Soul