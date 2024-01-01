Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Side Mirrors , Power Moonroof , SOS Call Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2023 Kia Soul include:

Power Side Mirrors
Power Moonroof
SOS Call Support
Highway Driving Assist
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Heated Rear Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41148

2023 Kia Soul

23,313 KM

$30,490

+ tax & licensing
11999866

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
23,313KM
VIN KNDJ53AU1P7857129

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,313 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Side Mirrors , Power Moonroof , SOS Call Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Kia Soul include:

Power Side Mirrors
Power Moonroof
SOS Call Support
Highway Driving Assist
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Heated Rear Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41148

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Park Assist
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
SOS Call Support
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Safety Assistant

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2023 Kia Soul