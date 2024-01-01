Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Kia Sportage

6,390 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Bluetooth

2023 Kia Sportage

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

6,390KM
Used
VIN KNDPUCAF4P7064535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill assist control
Trailer stability assist
Lane Follow Assist

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

USB port
Lane Keeping Assist System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
Power Heated Sideview Mirrors
4.2" TFT Instrument Cluster

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Kia Sportage