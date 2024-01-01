Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic Headlights, Trailer Stability Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Kia Sportage include:

Automatic Headlights
Trailer Stability Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Power Heated Mirrors
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Smart Key

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37360

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,780 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic Headlights, Trailer Stability Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Kia Sportage include:

Automatic Headlights
Trailer Stability Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Power Heated Mirrors
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Smart Key

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37360

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote car starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Trailer stability assist
Lane Follow Assist

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill assist control

Additional Features

SMART KEY
USB port
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Around View Monitor
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Smart cruise control
Smart Power Liftgate
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
12.3" TFT instrument cluster
Blind View Monitor
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Highway Drive Assist
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse
12.3" Multimedia Interface
Quilted Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

