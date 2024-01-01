$37,590+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,780KM
VIN KNDPXCAF9P7156926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,780 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic Headlights, Trailer Stability Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Kia Sportage include:
Automatic Headlights
Trailer Stability Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Power Heated Mirrors
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Smart Key
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37360
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
12v power outlet
Interior
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote car starter
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Trailer stability assist
Lane Follow Assist
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Hill assist control
Additional Features
SMART KEY
USB port
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Around View Monitor
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Smart cruise control
Smart Power Liftgate
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
12.3" TFT instrument cluster
Blind View Monitor
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Highway Drive Assist
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse
12.3" Multimedia Interface
Quilted Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Kia Sportage