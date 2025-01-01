Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry , Remote Start and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Kia Sportage include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Keyless Entry<br>Remote Start<br>USB Port<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rearview Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44721

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
USB port
Lane Assist
12 volt outlet
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Kia Sportage