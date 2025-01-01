$33,977+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
Hybrid SX AWD-HYBRID-RED INTERIOR-FULLY LOADED-47KM
2023 Kia Sportage
Hybrid SX AWD-HYBRID-RED INTERIOR-FULLY LOADED-47KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # W25-125
- Mileage 47,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure has a new name, and it's the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX. Dressed in sleek Gravity Grey and wrapped in bold Carmine Red leather, this practically brand-new ride has just 47,000 km on the clock and is ready to turn every errand into an escape.
Under the hood, the hybrid powertrain delivers the perfect balance of performance and efficiencyaveraging an impressive 6.2L/100km combined. That means fewer stops at the pump and more time exploring the open road. Backed by the balance of Kias factory warranties, youll drive with peace of mind thanks to a 3-year/60,000 km bumper-to-bumper warranty, 5-year/100,000 km powertrain coverage, and a generous 8-year/160,000 km warranty on hybrid components.
Inside, you're surrounded by next-level tech and premium comfort. From the panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light, to the Harman Kardon sound system that turns every playlist into a concert, this SUV is built to elevate every drive. The massive 12.3-inch touchscreen keeps you connected and on track with built-in navigation, while features like heated and ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, remote start, adaptive cruise control, and wireless charging keep things comfortable, convenient, and cutting-edge.
If you're looking for style, efficiency, and adventure all wrapped into one head-turning package, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX is it. All its missing is you in the drivers seat.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$33,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $35,977 plus HST
GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
