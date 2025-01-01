Menu
Adventure has a new name, and its the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX. Dressed in sleek Gravity Grey and wrapped in bold Carmine Red leather, this practically brand-new ride has just 47,000 km on the clock and is ready to turn every errand into an escape.

Under the hood, the hybrid powertrain delivers the perfect balance of performance and efficiencyaveraging an impressive 6.2L/100km combined. That means fewer stops at the pump and more time exploring the open road. Backed by the balance of Kias factory warranties, youll drive with peace of mind thanks to a 3-year/60,000 km bumper-to-bumper warranty, 5-year/100,000 km powertrain coverage, and a generous 8-year/160,000 km warranty on hybrid components.

Inside, youre surrounded by next-level tech and premium comfort. From the panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light, to the Harman Kardon sound system that turns every playlist into a concert, this SUV is built to elevate every drive. The massive 12.3-inch touchscreen keeps you connected and on track with built-in navigation, while features like heated and ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, remote start, adaptive cruise control, and wireless charging keep things comfortable, convenient, and cutting-edge.

If youre looking for style, efficiency, and adventure all wrapped into one head-turning package, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX is it. All its missing is you in the drivers seat.

2023 Kia Sportage

47,310 KM

$33,977

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

Hybrid SX AWD-HYBRID-RED INTERIOR-FULLY LOADED-47KM

12442237

2023 Kia Sportage

Hybrid SX AWD-HYBRID-RED INTERIOR-FULLY LOADED-47KM

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,310KM
VIN KNDPXCAG6P7044075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W25-125
  • Mileage 47,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Adventure has a new name, and it's the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX. Dressed in sleek Gravity Grey and wrapped in bold Carmine Red leather, this practically brand-new ride has just 47,000 km on the clock and is ready to turn every errand into an escape.

Under the hood, the hybrid powertrain delivers the perfect balance of performance and efficiencyaveraging an impressive 6.2L/100km combined. That means fewer stops at the pump and more time exploring the open road. Backed by the balance of Kias factory warranties, youll drive with peace of mind thanks to a 3-year/60,000 km bumper-to-bumper warranty, 5-year/100,000 km powertrain coverage, and a generous 8-year/160,000 km warranty on hybrid components.

Inside, you're surrounded by next-level tech and premium comfort. From the panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light, to the Harman Kardon sound system that turns every playlist into a concert, this SUV is built to elevate every drive. The massive 12.3-inch touchscreen keeps you connected and on track with built-in navigation, while features like heated and ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, remote start, adaptive cruise control, and wireless charging keep things comfortable, convenient, and cutting-edge.

If you're looking for style, efficiency, and adventure all wrapped into one head-turning package, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX is it. All its missing is you in the drivers seat.

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$33,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $35,977 plus HST

GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Remote Parking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
2023 Kia Sportage