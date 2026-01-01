$27,790+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Kia Sportage
LX
2023 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,790
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,000KM
VIN KNDPUCAF2P7196872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 104255
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Lumbar Support
Wireless Charging
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 104255
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Lumbar Support
Wireless Charging
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 104255
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$27,790
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Kia Sportage