2023 Lamborghini Urus
Performante,AWD,657HP,CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES,CARBON
- Listing ID: 10417614
- Stock #: PC9693
- VIN: ZPBCC3ZL5PLA22368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9693
- Mileage 2,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 LAMBORGHINI URUS PERFORMANTE | AWD | 657HP | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR PKG | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PKG | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND | F1 PADDLE SHIFTERS | DIGITAL GAUGES | MULTIMEDIA INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | VARIABLE RATIO DYNAMIC ELECTRIC ASSIST STEERING | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANOROOF | LED HEADLIGHTS AND TAILLIGHTS | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX
The roaring heart of Urus Performante is its 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine. With 657HP @ 6000RPM, this powerplant offers enhanced performance through the more responsive pedal, increased boost buildup, more traction in launch phase and enhanced shifting timing. The new Torsen central differential delivers more torque to the rear wheels during acceleration, resulting in improved performance on track and optimal traction on lower-grip surfaces, particularly on white roads.This is accomplished through a 360° Lightweight Approach that employs carbon-fiber elements to reduce its weight (47kg lighter than the predecessor), thereby improving driving dynamics and delivering ultimate performance.
This Lamborghini Urus Performante features a Black exerior and PREMIUM Alcantara interior with a red stitching and red seat belts. It's equipped with Taigete 23" Lamborghini wheels finished in Gloss Black and massive Lamborghini brake calipers with CARBON CERAMICS.
The interior of Urus Performante is made for its driver, enhanced by the use of innovative and lightweight materials such as Alcantara and carbon fiber. With these, dark tones, contrast stitching and exclusive Performante logos add unique details to express the cars sporting character. It also comes with the Branding Package which includes a chrome-plated Lamborghini logo script on the dashboard and embroidered logo shield on the headrests, as well as an Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System.
The ANIMA Selector is at the heart of Lamborghini driving dynamics as the key control system for choosing the desired setup. As with the Urus, Urus Performante presents three on-road modes: STRADA for ease of driving, comfort and safety; SPORT for agility, responsiveness and utmost fun-to-drive; and CORSA for precision and maximum performance. Urus Performante also presents a brand-new ANIMA mode: RALLY, to deliver the best experience and fun-to-drive on low-grip surfaces.
EGO mode redefines the dynamics in terms of steering, suspension and traction as specified by the driver.
For convenience this car also comes with power memory seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Satellite Radio, BT Connection, Rear Camera with parking Sensors and Cruise Control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
