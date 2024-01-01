Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, USB Port , Push Start Button and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Lexus IS include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>USB Port<br>Push Start Button<br>SOS Call Support<br>Heatrd Front Seats<br>Auto High Beam<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41986

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
12045625

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
24,000KM
VIN JTHC81F29P5051982

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Power Sunroof

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Lane Tracing Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
SOS Call Support
Heatrd Front Seats

