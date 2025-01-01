$48,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Lexus NX
350 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,500KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ6PC022728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Interior Colour MAROON
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 52894
- Mileage 32,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
